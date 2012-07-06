New WORK Microwave DVB-S2 modem combines data, video for DSNG use
WORK Microwave has announced a new combined data and video modem, the DVB-S2 Modem SK-DV.
Using DaVid technology, the device offers simultaneous transportation of data (network connection) and live broadcasting (video content) over a single satellite carrier.
The DaVid technology works by aggregating multiple MPEG transport streams and IP data into a single baseband stream, called multistream, which is then inserted into a broadcast modulator.
The single carrier signal is transmitted via satellite by the modulator and then received by multiple receivers that separate and extract specific content parts based on their DVB-S2 Input Stream Identifier (ISI). The DaVid technology configures all DVB-S2 baseband parameters independently for each stream, providing users with the flexibility to choose the number of streams that need to be processed.
