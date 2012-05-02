New KCET facility in Burbank goes on air with Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach Systems announces that the first Marina automation system to be deployed in the U.S. has gone on air at KCET.

The public television station has relocated to the La Pinte building in Burbank from its original Sunset Boulevard base. Systems integrator The Systems Group supplied the fully-redundant automation system to control seven channels, including KCET HD, KFAM, BBC and Future. It interfaces to the Myers ProTrack traffic system using BXF protocol, allowing accurate clip duration and segmentation information to be automatically exchanged between traffic and the playout automation. Marina also interfaces to Seachange servers and Evertz switcher/graphic devices, with a layer of content management between the Seachange main and backup storage systems.