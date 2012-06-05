Miranda's Kaleido multiviewers center stage at Manhattan Center

Miranda Technologies has supplied its Kaleido-X and Kaleido-X16 multiviewer technology to Manhattan Center Studios' newly rebuilt TV1 and TV2 studio control rooms.

Manhattan Center, located opposite Madison Square Garden and Penn Station, handles stage performances and live events such as game shows and talk shows.

The center's control rooms each include Miranda multiviewers at the heart of the operation. A Kaleido-X resides in the TV-1 control room, which works with the Grass Valley Trinix router under Jupiter control and uses the serial tally features between the GVG Kayenne switcher and the Kaleido-X. The Kaleido-X feeds eight 52in LCD monitors — seven in the control room and one in the audio control room — and closed captions features and embedded audio features are utilized when live for extra monitoring. The TV-2 control room features three Miranda Kaleido X-16's that are linked together feeding six 46in LCD monitors. The Kaleido X-16's are fed video sources from the GVG Trinix router.