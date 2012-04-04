Miranda launches new channel for STN in just three days

Slovenian teleport operator Satellite Telecommunications Network (STN) successfully added a new channel only three days after the station placed an order with the help of Miranda Technologies.

STN already had nine channels on air using the iTX automated playout platform and saw an opportunity in the market to extend its offering. On Feb. 20, STN placed an order for another channel from Miranda, and on the 23rd, it was up and running.

At its playout facility, STN uses an iTX installation for its originated channels. The playout engines are linked to Miranda Vertigo XG graphics processors for automated, multi-level graphics, driven not only from internal metadata but also from interactive external feeds including RSS and SMS. The installation also allows for simultaneous playout and recording of channels for time-shifted transmissions.