Matrox Convert DVI Plus to be featured at NAB 2012

Part of the planned product rollout at the upcoming NAB 2012 in Las Vegas, the Matrox Convert DVI Plus is a cost-effective HD-SDI scan converter that lets broadcasters easily and economically take to air the computer-based content that is quickly becoming an integral part of the nightly news. The solution is ideal for creating broadcast-quality video from computer applications running on Mac computers or PCs such as Skype, YouTube, and Google Earth, as well as video games and web browser sessions.

In addition, Matrox Convert DVI Plus can be used to drive projectors and large displays at live events.