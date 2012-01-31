KAIL-TV upgrades Fresno facilities with NVerzion NCompass

KAIL-TV in Fresno, CA., has upgraded its facilities to include the latest NVerzion NCompass software platform to complement the station's NVerzion playout automation software system. The upgrade allows KAIL-TV to manage automatically the processing and playout of file-based content received through content delivery systems like Pitch Blue and Pathfire. The expansion was performed by NVerzion without disrupting KAIL-TV's normal, day-to-day operations.

The latest upgrade with NCompass combines with the previously installed components to manage, record, and segment the program content from sources such as Pathfire and Pitch Blue, based on user-defined rules. The NCompass software manages ingest of incoming files and converts them instantly for editing or simple turnaround for playout with minimal human intervention, thus saving valuable resources for the station. Additionally, the NCompass software is configured to move data from the delivery system to the Carbon Coder transcoding engine, then directly to the Harmonic playout server.