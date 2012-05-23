Italian, Polish telecoms move VOD files with Signiant

Telecom Italia and Emitel Poland have adopted Signiant products for secure, accelerated file movement in support of their video-on-demand (VOD) offerings, as well as the growth of their content aggregation and distribution services.

Italy's largest telecommunications provider, Telecom Italia, has purchased Signiant Managers+Agents and Signiant Media Exchange for aggregation and distribution of content to support its new services and workflows. Likewise, Polish telecom provider Emitel has installed Signiant as the basis of a complete content distribution management infrastructure to serve its national television market.

Signiant's enterprise-class software address all aspects of file-based media movement across global networks. The compatible product suite includes Managers+Agents, optimized for automated batch file transfers, advanced resource management and workflow integration; Media Exchange, featuring desktop, Web and mobile interfaces for moving file-based media between internal and external users; and Media Shuttle, offering enterprises of any size the convenience and ease of use of cloud-based file-sharing services.