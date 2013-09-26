Gefen introduces compact 4 x 1 switcher for Ultra HD

The Gefen ToolBox 4x1 Switcher for HDMI 4K x 2K is a compact and lightweight alternative to rack-mounted matrices. It allows up to four Ultra High Definition 4K x 2K or Full HD 1080p sources to be routed to one Ultra HD display. This product supports resolutions up to 4K x 2K (3840 x 2160@30Hz). HDCP, Deep Color, 3DTV pass-through, and lossless audio formats such as LPCM 7.1, Dolby TrueHD, and DTS-HD Master Audio are also supported. Each Ultra HD source can be switched to the display using the front-panel push-button controls, the included IR remote, RS-232 serial control interface or through IP using Telnet, UDP and the built-in Web server interface. LED indicators on the top panel display the current switching status.

The Gefen ToolBox 4x1 Switcher is ideal for home theater systems, retail establishments, sports bars, schools, museums, hospitals, hotel lobbies and any other installations where Ultra HD HDCP-compliant AV content from up to four HDMI sources needs to be displayed on an Ultra HD display.