Fujitsu announces ultra low, end-to-end latency for H.264 video encoders

Fujitsu Frontech North America has announced a new firmware release designed to dramatically improve end-to-end latency for its IP-9610, IP-900 and IP-920 HD/SD H.264 video encoders/decoders while delivering an exceptional picture qualilty at reduced bit rates.

Ideal for HD satellite newsgathering, broadcasting and IP streaming applications, Fujitsu's video encoders/decoders are now capable of operating at less than 99ms, ensuring a seamless interaction between talent, studio and interviewees.

Leveraging high-performance H.264 video compression algorithms, Fujitsu encoders/decoders enable bandwidth-efficient, real-time transmission of digital media content over IP, DVB-ASI and RF networks. The new ultra low latency enhancement is available now and can easily be added to existing IP-9610, IP-900 and IP-920 H.264 video encoders/decoders.