Foxtel selects Pilat IBMS for Go app

Australian pay TV provider Foxtel has selected Pilat Media’s IBMS solution for its new portable app, Foxtel Go. The app is a mobile companion for Foxtel subscribers, enabling them to choose from some of Australia's most popular entertainment, documentaries and drama channels, and watch their favorite shows anywhere and anytime on both Wi-Fi and 3G.

Foxtel launched Foxtel Go last November following the success of its 2012 London Games app, which gave subscribers access from tablet and smartphone devices to eight HD channels providing live coverage of the events. The Foxtel Go service now features more than 50 live channels, with many channels providing catch-up programming that can also be viewed on demand.

As part of the back-end management system for Foxtel Go, IBMS:OnDemand provides a rights-aware content catalog with rich metadata to support the service's nonlinear and catch-up offerings, including content availability and packaging, so as to support a rich viewer experience and maximize the use of content rights.