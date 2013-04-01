FCC commissioners Rosenworcel, Pai to address regulatory issues at NAB Show

FCC commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Pai will offer broadcasters some “straight talk” on Tuesday, April 9, at the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The pair will participate in a session called "Straight Talk From the Top – America’s Communication Regulators," during which NAB COO Chris Ornelas will lead a discussion with Rosenworcel and Pai on regulatory issues confronting broadcasters.

(Show organizers have announced the time for the Rosenworcel-Pai session has been changed to 10:30 a.m., rather than the original start time of 2:30 p.m.)

Rosenworcel joined the commission in May 2012, bringing a decade and a half of public and private sector communications law experience to her position. Prior to joining the agency, Rosenworcel served as Senior Communications Counsel for the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, first under the leadership of Senator Daniel Inouye and later Senator John Rockefeller IV.

Pai joined the FCC as a commissioner in May 2012. Between 2007 and 2011, Pai held several positions in the FCC’s Office of General Counsel, including Deputy General Counsel. Prior to joining the FCC, he was a partner in the Communications Practice at Jenner & Block and Associate General Counsel at Verizon Communications.