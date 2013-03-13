Digital Rapids releases Transcode Manager Version 2.0

Digital Rapids has announced the immediate availability of version 2.0 of its Transcode Manager automated media processing software, powered by its Kayak dynamic workflow platform.

The enterprise-class Transcode Manager 2.0 software goes beyond transcoding and workflow orchestration, seamlessly blending media file transformation and workflow processes while offering efficiency and agility for applications from post production and archive to multi-screen distribution.

Version 2.0 combines Transcode Manager’s management tools, high output quality and format flexibility with adaptive, logic-driven workflow automation with rich metadata support; intuitive, visual workflow design tools; dynamic deployment; fast, easy integration of new and emerging technologies; and a deep ecosystem of third-party technology partners.

Digital Rapids Transcode Manager is deployed in a distributed architecture, with dynamic allocation ensuring that the right workflows are available at the right scale to match job requirements and volumes at any given time.

See Digital Rapids at 2013 NAB Show booth SL5624.