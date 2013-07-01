Deluxe Digital Cinema selects TC Electronic's TouchMonitors

Located in the heart of Soho in London, Deluxe Digital Cinema specializes in digital and data post production and distribution services for the feature film industry. More than half of the world’s total theatrical release content is prepared by Deluxe Digital for distribution around the world. The Digital Cinema Packages provided by Deluxe Digital are complex and can require up to 100+ versions to address the requirements of 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound, 3-D film, content for the hard of hearing, subtitling for multiple languages and much more.

The TC Electronic TouchMonitors are being used in Digital Deluxe’s three main theatres and two mastering suites for quality control of theatrical content for feature and trailer release. The TouchMonitors are particularly useful in Digital Deluxe’s 32-speaker Dolby Atmos theatre, one of only two theatres of its kind in Europe.

The TouchMonitors are beneficial because they provide level indication during multichannel playback of additional channels that are normally not audibly monitored. The meters are intuitive and straightforward to use, yet still offer a comprehensive feature set, which is a rare combination. TC Electronic’s UK distributor, HHB Communications Limited, provided Deluxe Digital with the new TC TouchMonitors.