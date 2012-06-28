DELTACAST offers free monitoring app for its I/O cards

DELTACAST has released another free tool available for the DELTACAST I/O cards, called dMOSAIC.

dMOSAIC is a crossplatform monitoring application that allows simultaneous previewing of multiple video and audio feeds, all captured thanks to DELTACAST I/O cards, and nicely arranged in an on-screen mosaic.

The application features a series of standard mosaic layout presets, and can also be fully customized to suit your presentation needs. The application automatically detects incoming video resolution and adapts itself to it.

dMOSAIC also features audio preview through on-screen audio meters, as well as OSD text to identify the source channels and to display incoming timecode. It supports all uncompressed video DELTACAST families of SDI and DVI cards.