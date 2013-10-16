Dateline
Call for speakers for 2014 NAB Show
Deadline: Oct. 18
Submit proposals to: DBrasse@nab.org
NAB is seeking speaker proposals from potential presenters with ideas on topics in the areas of media and entertainment technology.
SMPTE 2013
Dates: Oct. 22-24
Location: Hollywood, CA
For more information visit www.smpte.org.
NAB Futures
Dates: Nov. 4-6
Location: Laguna Beach, CA
For more information visit http://www.nab.org/2013futures/.
Ohio Broadcast Engineering Conference
Date: Nov. 7
Location: Greater Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, OH
For more information visit http://www.oab.org/engineering/oab-engineering-resources.php.
NAB and National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Mobile TV seminar
Date: Nov. 13
Location: NAB Headquarters, Washington, D.C.
For more information visit http://www.nab.org/documents/landingpages/mobiletvevent.asp.
H Block spectrum auction
Date: Jan. 14, 2014
For more information visit www.fcc.gov.
NAB Show
Date: April 5-10
Location: Las Vegas, NV
For more information visit http://www.nab.org/events/conventions.asp.
