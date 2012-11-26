Chyron releases new iPad app for Lyric

Chyron recently released Shotbox, a new iPad app for its Lyric graphics system. This new app puts graphics control directly into the anchor’s hands — letting on-air talent tell a better story through a simple tap of the finger.

The new app is designed for presenting news, sports, and elections coverage in an interactive way.

The new app is available as a free or full-featured application. It is available as a free app, which you can download from the Apple iTunes app store, which allows anyone to select a Lyric graphic and play it to air.

The second, full-featured app can be purchased directly from Chyron. It allows users to load playlists created in Lyric and then randomly play the graphics to air. It is easy to go between ShotBox and the Playlist section of the app. It gives users multiple graphics playback options, allowing them to tap an icon to load a message, play to air, and play a transition or macro. Five screens of 32 icons each are arranged as a show, which can be saved and recalled for rapid switching between setups.

The app also offers Chyron and third-party interoperability. When production staff use a Lyric-enhanced interface, they gain access to additional options such as EVS control and Lyric Framebuffer selection.

The graphics app is an ideal tool for places of worship also, where volunteers are asked to play different scenes to their congregations. In no time at all and with little training, volunteers can easily play verses of songs or other graphics.