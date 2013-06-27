Christie introduces LED-based HB 72in WUXGA video wall cube at InfoComm

Christie expands its line of Entero HB video wall projection solutions and strengthens its dominance in the industry with the introduction of its Entero HB 72in WUXGA (1920 x 1200) video wall cube, with up to 1100 lumens capability. Christie also introduces its next-generation high-brightness WUXGA rear-projection light engine for installation flexibility for “ground-up” custom control room environments. The light engine can also be purchased for “stand alone,” custom installations or retrofit.

Built upon the Entero HB platform, the new Christie display wall cubes and HB light engines feature proprietary third-generation ArraySync automatic color and brightness management, generating uniform display wall visuals for the lifetime of the installation.