ATEME teams up with Sony to fit out multiscreen playout center for France Télévisions.

ATEME is providing the encoding and decoding for France Televisions’ new broadcast centers in Paris as part of a major playout and distribution project in partnership with Sony Europe as the systems integrator. The new facilities, called Centre de Diffusion et d’Echange (CDE), will equip France Télévisions for TV Everywhere, with the ability to reach multiple screens over all distribution platforms, including terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV and also OTT via adaptive streaming.

The CDE installation is currently taking place at two different sites in Paris, providing for disaster recovery. ATEME provided its Kyrion Live encoders for delivery over traditional broadcast infrastructure and its TITAN Live for OTT — both platforms fitted with the highest performance hardware available to date and entirely future-proof.