ATEME launches EAVC4 video encoding technology

ATEME has announced the newest addition to its H.264-compliant video encoding technologies, EAVC4.

With video content being streamed and downloaded by a growing number of viewers, the ability to tailor video content for specific screen sizes and available bandwidths is critical to ensure an optimized viewing experience. EAVC4 offers broadcasters, broadband providers and content creators improved performance and flexibility.

Benefiting from a top-to-bottom redesign, the EAVC4 encoder significantly elevates the level of available video quality. It also provides users with the capability to either encode faster at the current video quality level or to significantly increase video quality while maintaining the current encoding speed.

EAVC4 also leverages a technique called "Multi-Screen by Design," a new approach to processing video for multiscreen output.