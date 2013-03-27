AmberFin to feature Softel integration at NAB Show

At NAB 2013, AmberFin will demonstrate how new enhancements to its iCR software help meet the new FCC regulation mandating all video content broadcast on television in the United States have captions when distributed over IP.

AmberFin has teamed up with caption solution specialist Softel to show how placing captions in the heart of a file-based ingest and transcode workflow can improve the efficiency and reliability of otherwise difficult captioning and subtitling workflows.

The integration of Softel's Swift vTX with AmberFin's iCR supports transcoding to a wide array of media formats while delivering the correctly formatted subtitle, caption and ancillary data, with a rich feature set that fits easily into any broadcast workflow.

Since failure to comply with regulations could result in fines, broadcasters and content owners need to find more efficient ways to deal with captions as their programming expands.

AmberFin is making available a white paper to help broadcasters and content owners navigate the complexities of captioning. Called "How to simplify the complexity of multilingual multi-format, multi-channel captioning workflows with AmberFin iCR," this white paper can be downloaded at the company’s website.

See Amberfin at 2013 NAB Show booth SU8505.