Agama releases major new version of its DTV Monitoring Solution

Agama recently announced the availability of the major new version of its DTV Monitoring Solution: version 4.3.

With the previous release, v4.2, the company let the system evolve into the over-the-top (OTT) domain by enabling it to be efficiently tailored for concurrent and real-time quality monitoring of adaptive-bitrate streaming (ABR) video services across an end-to-end OTT service distribution.

In v4.3, it has introduced enhancements across the product suite to further support operators in systematically managing service quality and raising customer satisfaction, while reducing operational costs and quality-induced churn.

The new version also features improved remote management, several presentation and workflow enhancements, and new e-mail alarm digest report functionality, among others.