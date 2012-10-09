AES to offer live audio production work panel series

Engineers who specialize in live sound will not be shortchanged at the 133rd AES Convention.

Prominent industry pros will chair a series of panels designed specifically for those who work in this area of the industry. Among the pros are John Storyk (Acoustics For Small Live Sound Venues – Creating (& Fine-Tuning) The Consummate Performing/Listening Environment); Chuck Knowledge (Live Sound Engineering – The Juxtaposition of Art and Science); Jamie Anderson (Tuning a Loudspeaker Installation); Ted Leamy (Planning a Live Sound Education – Should I Study The Theory, or Practice The Skills?); Michael "Bink" Knowles (Live Sound For Corporate Events: It’s Business Time); Robert Bristow-Johnson (Audio DSP In Unreal-Time, Real-Time and Live Settings); and Lee Brenkman (The Art of Sound For Live Jazz Performances).

The 133rd Audio Engineering Convention is set for SF’s Moscone Convention Center Friday, Oct. 26 thru Monday, Oct. 29. For a detailed preliminary calendar of events, visit: http://www.aes.org/events/133/calendar/calendar.cfm