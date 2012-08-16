Adtec Digital to debut 1-frame latency encoder at IBC 2012

Adtec’s EN-91P is a 1080p AVC 3-D/HD/SD encoder that offers fiber SFP video input. Paired with the RD-70 Integrated Receiver/Decoder, this video encoder can deliver 1080p HD-SDI with end-to-end delays of only 1 or 3 frames using a fraction of the bandwidth required for Motion JPEG. The EN-91P, RD-60 and RD-70 are fully interoperable with leading third-party receivers and encoders.

Adtec will also make its international debut of the EN-20 as a complement to the YUV2QAM and mediaHUB-HDPro distribution systems. The EN-20 is positioned to deliver two broadcast-quality MPEG-2 HD or SD services with Dolby audio encode and passthrough support. Like all Adtec compression systems, the EN-20 supports all the VBI services required for real broadcast applications but does so at a professionally targeted price point. The dual-channel capability, Dolby and VBI support will attract broadcast, MSO, private cable and professional users globally to the EN-20.

Adtec Digital will showcase the EN-91P, RD-60, RD-70 and EN-20 at IBC 2012 in stand 1.D01.