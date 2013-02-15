Adrick to receive NAB TV engineering award

Jay Adrick, VP, Broadcast Technology, Harris, has been named the recipient of the 2013 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award, NAB announced this week.

Adrick, who has taken a leadership role in the development of Mobile DTV technology, will be honored at the 2013 NAB Show Technology Luncheon, Wednesday, April 10, in Las Vegas, along with Frank Foti of the Telos Alliance, who will receive the Radio Engineering Achievement Award, and Leonard Charles, director of engineering, Midwest, at Morgan Murphy Media, who will receive the NAB Service to Broadcast Engineering award.

Adrick has served as vice-chair and on the Board of Directors of ATSC, and chaired the Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC) Mobile DTV Forum. Most recently he has led the ATSC’s development of a mobile emergency alerting system (M-EAS) for Mobile DTV.

Among his many accomplishments, Adrick starting in the early 1990s made important contributions to the DTV conversion and the Harris/PBS DTV Express mobile demonstration system.

Before joining Harris in 1996, Adrick was a professor of Broadcast Communications and director of Radio and TV at Xavier University. Having previously served in the U.S. Navy, Adrick left the service and worked as an engineer and design consultant at several radio and TV stations in the Akron and Cincinnati, OH, markets. He has also led technical teams on major broadcast system implementations around the world and has participated in countless SBE, SMPTE and NAB educational efforts.

In honoring Charles with the NAB Service to Broadcast Engineering award, the association is recognizing extraordinary service to the industry that may not have been broadly recognized.

Charles is credited by his peers for outstanding service to his company and the broadcast industry and for is furthering the goals and objectives of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE).