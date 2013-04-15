Accedo and Deluxe join forces on cloud-based content distribution solution

Accedo and Deluxe Digital Distribution recently announced an alliance to provide a cloud-based solution to enable customers to quickly and cost-effectively roll out and manage storefronts and applications across an array of popular devices. The joint solution is commercially deployed.

Accedo's TVE Solution provides an integrated offering, which connects content distribution and management platforms with applications for connected devices. The user experience is achieved through TV-Everywhere Reference Apps available on every major device platform from Smart TVs and game consoles to tablets and mobile phones. Deluxe OnDemand provides immediate access to an impressive catalog of video titles, pre-encoded, pre-packaged and pre-encrypted for multiscreen access at the highest quality video outputs, and is UltraViolet-enabled.

“Consumers are increasingly accessing content on a wide range of different devices,” commented Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo. “This alliance combines Accedo’s unparalleled application experience with Deluxe’s proven content services to deliver a seamless consumer experience across multiple platforms.”

“This solution supports our customers’ need to deliver great front-end user experiences across a variety of devices,” said Kevin Corbett, President of Deluxe Digital Distribution. “The offering provides time-to-market advantages and cost-efficiencies to deliver OTT entertainment services.”