Zylight Showcases Expanded F8 LED Fresnel Line at Cine Gear Expo 2015

LOS ANGELES—Zylight will demonstrate its F8 LED Fresnel product line, including the new F8-200, at 2015 Cine Gear Expo Los Angeles, which runs June 5-6. The F8-200 delivers the brightness of a 2,000 watt Tungsten or 400 watt HMI fixture, but can be powered by AC or two 14.4V standard Gold Mount or V-Mount batteries.



Built on the same chassis as Zylight’s F8-100, the F8-200 includes an active cooling system and collapses to less than five inches thick for easy transport. The portable F8-200 can also be powered by AC adapter and used as part of a studio lighting grid.



Both the F8-200 and F8-100 feature an adjustable beam spread (16-70 degrees), Zylight’s patented focusing system for spot and flood operations, and an eight-inch Schott glass lens for single shadow traditional Fresnel beam shaping. Both F8s also have a high color rendering index as well as a high Television Lighting Consistency Index.



With built-in DMX and ZyLink wireless technology, F8s can be linked with multiple Zylights for simultaneous remote control. Both lights are available in tungsten (3200K) or daylight (5600K) versions, ship with barn doors and yoke mount, and are water resistant (IP54). The F8-100, which draws 90 watts but has close to the light output of a traditional 1,000 watt Fresnel, is available now. The F8-200 will be available in late summer.



Zylight will also demonstrate its Newz on-camera LED light, which delivers a soft but punchy light that complements skin tones. The variable white light includes brightness settings from tungsten to daylight, and the articulated arm design and custom barn doors offer easy height and angle adjustments. The Newz has an MSRP of $429 and will be available in July.