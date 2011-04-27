ZiXi software supports HD transmission to multiple worldwide destinations

ZiXi showcased its ZiXi software solution, which enables broadcasters around the globe to transmit HD video to multiple, end-to-end locations globally over the Internet, at the 2011 NAB Show. ZiXi enables a spectrum of broadcast applications for content contribution, distribution, playout services, newsgathering and live and on-demand multimedia delivery.

ZiXi transmits securely and flawlessly while enabling networks to extend their reach and flexibly at anytime, from anywhere by bringing video signals to the headend inception points of any distributor. Broadcasters can rely on ZiXi’s technology to reduce costs by replacing expensive trunk lines and increasing revenue by offering new services.