Zero Density To Feature Reality5, Traxis Updates At IBC 2023

LAS VEGAS—Zero Density will demonstrate updates to its Traxis tracking platform and give attendees an opportunity for a hands-on experience with the new Reality5 virtual production platform during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

Featuring a three-camera virtual studio and a two-camera LED XR stage, the experiences—created in collaboration with KST Moschkau, Viaplay Group, Leyard, Optitrack and Avid—will seamlessly blend the physical and virtual worlds, the company said.

Every 30 minutes, visitors to the company’s booth will see demonstrations of a broad set of activities. There also will be sessions with guest speakers from NVIDIA, Epic Games and Zero Density clients.

The booth will explore advanced integration and robotics with Zero Density partner KT Moschkau; the fusion of Leyard’s display technology, Viaplay Group’s virtual studio and Zero Density; Traxis camera tracking; and one-hub control, featuring integration of the Avid iNews Newsroom Computer System (NRCS) with RealityHub for control over virtual production, on-air graphics and LED wall content, the company said.

Zero Density, KST and Leyard also will host happy hours Sept. 15, 16 and 17, beginning at 5 p.m.

Use the link to schedule an IBC meeting.

See Zero Density at IBC 2023 Stand 7.B01.