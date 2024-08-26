Hyperlocal Streaming Service Zeam Launches Dedicated Swing State Hub

In a bid to attract viewers interested in political news from key swing states in the run-up to the presidential election, the local streaming service Zeam has announced the debut of a new hub, Swing State Election News.

Swing State Election News will provide viewers from all across the country access to key happenings on the campaign trail in Swing States as captured by broadcast news stations based in those locales. In announcing the launch, Zeam said that Swing State Election News fills a void in the current presidential election coverage by bringing a true local lens to news coverage and by providing longer form features of rallies, keynotes, and other moments in the places where the 2024 election is likely to be decided.

The hub will feature broadcasts from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvanian and Wisconsin. Swing State Election News will also include coverage of critical down ballot races grabbing national attention in those regions.

(Image credit: Zeam)

“Zeam’s mission is to connect every broadcaster and content creator to every viewer in a way that makes them feel like they have a window into the news and cultural happenings in the places that are important to them,” Jack Perry, CEO of Zeam Media, said. “In launching Swing State Election News we are making good on that promise to our viewers by providing the opportunity to witness the big moments leading up to the election in the same way those living in key battleground states are seeing them.”

Since launching earlier this year, Zeam, with its moniker “Always Local, Always Free,” currently features streams from over 300 local stations and has partnerships with such top local broadcast groups as Gray TV, CBS, News Press & Gazette, Morgan Murphy, and others.

With access to content from local stations in every key state, Swing State Election News will deliver non-stop coverage of the states and voters poised to have a major impact on the 2024 election. In addition to event coverage, Swing State Election Newswill help viewers track voter sentiment, campaign engagement and real-time election updates in swing states leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

Participating broadcasters in Zeam’s Swing State Election News channel include:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors