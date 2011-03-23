YoYotta to unveil YoDailies

YoYotta will introduce YoDailies, a new system for creating review reels, and feature the latest version of the YoYo post-production workflow system at the 2011 NAB Show.

The YoYo platform enables users to search for material, transcode and standardize multiformat projects, and ensure that all required metadata is retained for online processes. YoYo can resize, color manage and prepare material for deliverables without tying up expensive online suites. YoYo also allows offline and online comparisons with multiple wipes and mixes to ensure conforms are accurate.

YoDailies is a new system for generating dailies with time code burn-ins and audio syncing for multiple deliverable formats. YoDailies works with digitally acquired source material as well as scanned film footage. The new application is designed for use both on-set and during post production.

See YoYo at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL1716.