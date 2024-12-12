YouTube TV Raises Monthly Subscription Price

Google has announced another rate increase for its YouTube TV service, effective Jan. 13, 2025. In its sixth such hike, the service will now cost subscribers $82.99, a $10 increase since the last jump in 2023.

The service, which launched in 2017 for $35 per month, is now the most expensive virtual MVPD in the U.S., surpassing Hulu Live+, which goes for $75.99 per month; DirecTV, whose streaming platform starts at $74.99 per month; and Sling TV, at $40 monthly.

YouTube TV’s monthly subscription is now 137% higher than its initial monthly rate. It cited higher content costs and investments as reasons for the increase.

“To keep up with the rising cost of content and the investments we make in the quality of our service, we’re updating our monthly price from $72.99/month to $82.99/month starting January 13, 2025,” the company told subscribers in an email today. “We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we realize this has an impact on our members. We are committed to bringing you features that are changing the way we watch live TV, like unlimited DVR storage and multiview, and supporting YouTube TV’s breadth of content and vast on-demand library of movies and shows.”

‌“We hope YouTube TV continues to be your service of choice, but we understand that some of our members may want to cancel their subscriptions,“ the email continued. “As always, family managers have the ability to pause or cancel anytime.”