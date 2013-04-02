Yospace Adds Closed Captions to Flash Streaming

LAS VEGAS -- Yospace has announced full support for captions in its live streaming technology, including its solution which allows Flash players to display HLS content. Yospace offers an SDK which allows a Flash player to consume HLS streams, and it is this which is now compatible with CEA-608 captioning.



The CEA-608 standard defines the means by which closed captions are embedded within video data as it distributed, either by the means of traditional broadcast or internet streaming.

The result is that broadcasters and content owners can now meet the requirement to caption content online using HLS while using the workflows that exist to embed closed captions in broadcast.



The Flash player SDK, closed captioning, seamless content replacement and other streaming technologies will be demonstrated by Yospace in booth No. SU8503.

