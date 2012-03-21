YES Network creates winning formula with SGL

YES Network, home to the Yankee baseball and New Jersey Nets basketball teams, has purchased a FlashNet system from Software Generation (SGL) as an integral part of its major digital upgrade providing backup, archive and restore functionality. Material is ingested with a MediaKive system, digitized from tape and immediately available for the editors to restore from an LTO environment.

The behind-the-scenes integration between SGL FlashNet, Avid Interplay and SpectraLogic is significant as editors can now access archived content as easily as nearline, allowing YES to continuously create master copies of material that are backed up and held securely in the LTO archive. The new workflow has seen YES significantly increase productivity and turn-around time for editing, a major benefit for a sports broadcaster.

The network has already digitized important historical material from its back, catalogue and will continue to digitize further material over the coming months.