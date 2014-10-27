Yangaroo Expands in L.A. With 360 Media

TORONTO, CANADA—Yangaroo announced a strategic relationship with Media 360 Partners to expand Yangaroo services and visibility in Los Angeles and other key West Coast Markets.



Media 360 Partners is a full-service ad management and business development company in the media and advertising space, which functions as an integrated part of the internal sales and business development teams at partner companies, while also providing executive level advisory services; specifically working with ad clients, media agencies and related services. In this new partnership, Yangaroo will directly benefit from Media 360 Partners’ domain and market knowledge, and from direct access to established relationships to increase Yangaroo’s customer base with advertising firms, post-production houses and client brands.



Yangaroo’s patented platform enables users to manage and deliver online audio and video content securely to more than 15,000 radio and television broadcast destinations in North America.



Headquartered in Toronto, with a dedicated Advertising Division office in New York City, Yangaroo’s partnership with Media 360 Partners will strengthen the company’s visibility in L.A. and other West Coast Markets, that are major centers for the advertising industry.