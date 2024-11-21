Xumo To Make Ad Inventory Available Programmatically With PubMatic

PHILADELPHIA and REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—Xumo, the streaming platform joint venture of Comcast and Charter Communications, has reached an agreement to make its premium ad inventory programmatically available to advertisers via PubMatic.

The two companies said that this agreement will allow advertisers to achieve “unprecedented reach and targeting capabilities across Xumo properties” and strengthen PubMatic’s “robust supply-path optimization (SPO) relationships with buyers.”

“At Xumo, we are focused on how we can make it as simple and transparent as possible for advertisers to access our diverse content library,” Ying Wang, general manager, Xumo Advertising, said. “By adding PubMatic to our host of premium programmatic partners, we are providing advertisers with another avenue to access the transparent insights they need to make the best use of their media dollars.”

The Xumo joint venture provides an entire entertainment ecosystem including a FAST app, streaming devices and FAST channels distributed on platforms worldwide. PubMatic joins the company’s roster of programmatic supply partners during a growth spurt for Xumo, which in September saw Xumo Play streaming hours grow 83% year-over-year. Viewers are now spending an average of 90 minutes a day on Xumo Play’s more than 350 channels, Xumo said.

The two companies said that PubMatic integrates CTV buying across omnichannel campaigns, delivering significant sales lifts for advertisers that want to reach audiences across devices and platforms. Through this partnership, advertisers can target new audiences that aren’t available on streaming or traditional channels, PubMatic said.

“Partnering with Xumo is a perfect fit for our mission to deliver superior programmatic solutions on growing CTV platforms,” Nicole Scaglione, vice president of CTV/OTT and video at PubMatic, said. “Our advanced technology and strong buyer relationships will drive better outcomes for advertisers, enhancing their ability to connect with Xumo’s high-quality inventory.”

More information about PubMatic’s SSP is available here.