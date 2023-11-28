Xumo Play to Add CMG’s Neighborhood TV

ATLANTA—Cox Media Group (CMG) has announced that its newly launched local streaming channel Neighborhood TV will be available on Xumo Play beginning December 1.

Neighborhood TV (NTV), which formally launched in August 2023, is a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) local news channel generating more than 100 million impressions monthly. The FAST channel is an extension of CMG’s linear TV business that currently covers 70 neighborhoods in Atlanta and 30 in Charlotte, with plans to launch in hundreds more neighborhoods across the country.

Xumo is a joint venture between Comcast and Charter, that was formed to develop and offer a next-generation streaming platform for the entire entertainment industry.

To market the service, CMG said that a marketing program is planned, beginning in Atlanta, using a cross-platform ad campaign that includes Neighborhood TV tune-in commercials across CMG’s local broadcast channels.

“We are pleased to bring these two trailblazers together, making it seamless for viewers to access the programming they want, and for advertisers to maximize their local reach,” said Cox Media Group executive chairman Steve Pruett in announcing the launch. “Through cross-company marketing efforts, we are leveraging our core CMG brands so that our linear airtime commercials for Neighborhood TV will support the further adoption of the new FAST channel on Xumo Play.”

“Live news, whether national or local, has always been a top performing genre of programming on Xumo Play,” said Stefan Van Engen, vice president, content acquisition, Xumo Play. “Neighborhood TV’s hyper-local community coverage will be a great complement to our growing lineup of local and national channels, offering our customers more ways to get the news they care about most.”