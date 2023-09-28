Xumo Launches Pioneer Xumo TVs

PHILADELPHIA—Charter and Comcast’s streaming platform joint venture Xumo has announced it is partnering with Best Buy to bring Pioneer Xumo TVs to customers. The first Pioneer Xumo TVs will launch in Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com in November in time for the holidays.

“Our partnership with Best Buy represents a great step forward for consumer choice. Soon, consumers looking for an affordable and innovative smart TV will have a compelling new option in Pioneer Xumo TVs,” said Stephanie Cassi, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Xumo. “We’re focused on removing the complexity that’s come with the rise of streaming, enabling consumers to get back to enjoying their TV experience.”

Pioneer joins Hisense as the latest manufacturer of Xumo TVs now available at Best Buy.

Xumo reported that the new Pioneer Xumo TVs feature a user interface designed to make finding and watching programming simple and easy. The TVs feature universal voice search through the included remote, and an intuitive user interface that enables consumers to browse content from across all their streaming apps at once.

Pioneer Xumo TVs will be available in 43”, 50”, 55” and 65” 4K models. Alongside the simple and intuitive user experience, Pioneer Xumo TVs support Dolby Vision® HDR and HDR10 technology, providing enhanced color and contrast for an ever more immersive viewing experience.

Key features of Pioneer Xumo TVs include: