Xumo Launches Pioneer Xumo TVs
The new line of 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs will be available exclusively at Best Buy
PHILADELPHIA—Charter and Comcast’s streaming platform joint venture Xumo has announced it is partnering with Best Buy to bring Pioneer Xumo TVs to customers. The first Pioneer Xumo TVs will launch in Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com in November in time for the holidays.
“Our partnership with Best Buy represents a great step forward for consumer choice. Soon, consumers looking for an affordable and innovative smart TV will have a compelling new option in Pioneer Xumo TVs,” said Stephanie Cassi, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Xumo. “We’re focused on removing the complexity that’s come with the rise of streaming, enabling consumers to get back to enjoying their TV experience.”
Pioneer joins Hisense as the latest manufacturer of Xumo TVs now available at Best Buy.
Xumo reported that the new Pioneer Xumo TVs feature a user interface designed to make finding and watching programming simple and easy. The TVs feature universal voice search through the included remote, and an intuitive user interface that enables consumers to browse content from across all their streaming apps at once.
Pioneer Xumo TVs will be available in 43”, 50”, 55” and 65” 4K models. Alongside the simple and intuitive user experience, Pioneer Xumo TVs support Dolby Vision® HDR and HDR10 technology, providing enhanced color and contrast for an ever more immersive viewing experience.
Key features of Pioneer Xumo TVs include:
- Simple, Fast and Smart Discovery. Emmy-award winning voice technology allows consumers to discover content quickly from across available apps and services with a simple voice command into the remote.
- With My List, consumers can create a personalized playlist to save and quickly access shows or movies from across apps and services right from the home screen.
- Convenient and seamless access to recently viewed apps, services, content, HDMI inputs, and over-the-air channels on the first row of the home screen helps consumers get back to their favorite entertainment faster.
- A curated interface that combines automated suggestions with editorial recommendations to help consumers discover programming from across streaming apps and services.
- Hundreds of Built-In Apps
- Hundreds of streaming apps and services including Apple TV+, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video, YouTube and more.
- Immediate access to tens of thousands of free movies and TV shows from ad-supported services like Xumo Play, Pluto, Tubi and more – all seamlessly blended alongside consumers’ subscription content to help them discover something new.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
