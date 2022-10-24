Xumo Launches New Halloween and Horror Themed Channels

IRVINE, Calif.—The streaming platform Xumo has launched two seasonal channels, Halloween Horrors and Monsters & Nightmares, featuring premium thriller and horror-themed movies.

Halloween Horrors features a range of predominantly AVOD-exclusive movies, available only on Xumo through fall 2022 and beyond, while Monsters & Nightmares brings dozens of select titles from Magnolia Pictures’ SVOD service through the end of the month.

“As we continue to bring AVOD-exclusive programming as well as best-in-class, licensed content to viewers, these channels fortify our line-up of premium, themed movies for the season,” said Fern Feistel, VP of marketing and content operations at Xumo. “Thriller and horror-themed movies have always been a popular genre on Xumo and adding to that library with two Halloween-specific channels this month is an important focal point that will draw in an enormous audience with ideally timed content.”

Highlights from the Halloween Horrors channel include AVOD-exclusives such as: "The Gravedigger", "Those Who Walk Away", "Hideout", "While We Sleep", and "Homebound."

The Monsters & Nightmares channel brings select titles from Magnolia’s SVOD service, Monsters & Nightmares, to AVOD/FAST. Available through October, the channel features dozens of Halloween themed titles, including "All Good Things" and "The Oxford Murders".