Xumo Launches New Halloween and Horror Themed Channels
Two seasonal channels Halloween Horrors and Monsters & Nightmares have been added to the AVOD lineup
IRVINE, Calif.—The streaming platform Xumo has launched two seasonal channels, Halloween Horrors and Monsters & Nightmares, featuring premium thriller and horror-themed movies.
Halloween Horrors features a range of predominantly AVOD-exclusive movies, available only on Xumo through fall 2022 and beyond, while Monsters & Nightmares brings dozens of select titles from Magnolia Pictures’ SVOD service through the end of the month.
“As we continue to bring AVOD-exclusive programming as well as best-in-class, licensed content to viewers, these channels fortify our line-up of premium, themed movies for the season,” said Fern Feistel, VP of marketing and content operations at Xumo. “Thriller and horror-themed movies have always been a popular genre on Xumo and adding to that library with two Halloween-specific channels this month is an important focal point that will draw in an enormous audience with ideally timed content.”
Highlights from the Halloween Horrors channel include AVOD-exclusives such as: "The Gravedigger", "Those Who Walk Away", "Hideout", "While We Sleep", and "Homebound."
The Monsters & Nightmares channel brings select titles from Magnolia’s SVOD service, Monsters & Nightmares, to AVOD/FAST. Available through October, the channel features dozens of Halloween themed titles, including "All Good Things" and "The Oxford Murders".
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
