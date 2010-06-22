XpanD releases second-generation 3-D glasses

XpanD has begun shipping its second-generation X102 DLP-Link 3-D glasses, which will work with all 3-D-ready DLP projectors within a range of 140ft.

The company has teamed up with Texas Instruments to deploy its DLP Digital Micro-Mirror Device Technology, which synchronizes active 3-D glasses with DLP projectors and 3-D TVs with no additional technology (such as an emitter) required.

The glasses are designed to be used with the dozens of 3-D-ready projectors that will soon hit the market from top consumer electronics manufacturers, with an average price of $700, according to Ami Dror, Chief Strategy Officer for XpanD. “This technology, paired with the X102 glasses, is the most economical choice for families looking to invest in their in-home 3-D systems, with no sacrifice in quality,” he said.