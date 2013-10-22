XenData Supports Sony’s Optical Disc Archive Products

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF.— XenData’s SX-520 Series of Archive Servers will now support Sony’s Optical Disc Archive products. The combined offering, which will be available by the end of the year, gives customers an additional robust storage alternative that can scale to multiple petabytes of near-line optical storage with a 50 years archival life.



Sony’s Optical Disc Archive is a high capacity storage system for video and data archiving developed to provide highly stable long-term data retention.



At the core of the system is a cartridge housing 12 optical discs and a specialized drive unit. Each Optical Disc Archive cartridge has a native capacity up to 1.5 TB and is designed for long term archiving. The library range starts with a rack-mount 30 cartridge unit, which provides up to 45 TB of near-line optical capacity. It can be scaled by adding expansion units, totaling the capacity of a single library to over 800 TB.



XenData SX-520 Series Archive Servers can manage LTO or Optical Disc Archive robotic libraries, or both simultaneously. An SX-520 Server includes up to 90 TB of RAID, which acts as a high performance buffer. A single SX-520 Server can manage multiple Optical Disc Archive libraries providing scaling to multiple petabytes.



The XenData-Sony system has a file / folder interface, which is compatible with most media asset management systems.



The solution has a Network Attached Storage architecture, which makes it easy to deploy, supporting CIFS/SMB and FTP network protocols over 1 GbE or 10 GbE.



Windows, Apple OS X and FTP clients are supported without need to install any software on the client computer.



Files are written at RAID speed and may be concurrently archived to multiple Optical Disc Archive drives.



The system also restores a queue of files in the shortest possible time by minimizing unnecessary optical disc swapping within the Optical Disc Archive cartridge.

