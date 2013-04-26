XenData LTO archive selected for new facility at GlobeCast, Singapore

XenData has supplied an SX-522 digital video archive server for GlobeCast’s new broadcast facility in Mediapolis, Singapore, a thriving hub of Singapore's media ecosystem.

The XenData SX-522 archive server will be managing a robotic LTO tape library, creating a scalable digital video archive. This is integrated with the core technology of the new facility: a suite of products from Evertz Technologies that includes the all-new Mediator 4, a centralized media asset management system and broadcast automation system managing all the media workflows and tasks.

Providing a network attached storage (NAS) architecture, the XenData SX-522 presents the digital video archive as a network share, enabling archive files to be accessed over networks and seamlessly integrated into other standards-based applications and workflows.