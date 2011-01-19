XenData archiving technology plays key role in Re:fine portfolio

XenData is partnering with Re:fine, a UK-based provider of MAM solutions to the media and entertainment industry. Under the agreement, XenData’s X64 Edition software is being used by Re:fine to manage a Sony PetaSite data tape library at its London facility, creating a highly scalable robotic deep archive.

The deep archive is a core component in Re:fine’s technology infrastructure, enabling the company to provide a broad range of services to its clients, including content ingest, digital archiving and multichannel playout.

The XenData software presents the digital contents of the robotic library in a standard file system that integrates easily with an OmniBus automation system. The software also has the functionality and flexibility needed for Re:fine’s range of services: It supports multiple LTO tape pools, which is ideal for separating content from different clients; it provides automatic LTO cartridge replication for high data integrity; and it provides scalability in terms of both total storage capacity and data throughput.