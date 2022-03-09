Xandr Adding Scibids AI Tools to Its Demand Side Ad Platform

NEW YORK—Xandr and Scibids, a provider of artificial intelligence tools for digital marketing, have announced that Scibids AI will be deployed within Xandr’s Invest DSP using Xandr’s Data Science Toolkit.

The result will provides Xandr’s Invest DSP clients frictionless access to advanced technology that tailors buying strategies and deepens proprietary insights.

By utilizing Xandr’s Data Science Toolkit, a comprehensive custom bidding and log-level-data solution, Scibids AI is able to power more granular optimization and ad decisioning that does not require user tracking and profiling to generate greater efficiency and scale for Xandr’s advertiser customers and their campaigns, the companies said.

“Together with our customers Xandr has pioneered custom bidding strategies and advanced log-level data (LLD) collaborations that power some of the most innovative and sophisticated buying strategies,” said Sarah Harms, Group vice president buy-side platform sales at Xandr. “Now the market is more mature, buyers are looking to implement tailored buying strategies to achieve better outcomes, more aligned with their business needs. Whereas historically deploying custom models required in-house data science and engineering expertise, Xandr’s collaboration with Scibids bring custom models to the masses, making it easier for all buyers to implement tailored strategies, regardless of their programmatic maturity.”

“AI is raising expectations in marketing, as it is doing in virtually all other industries, particularly the open web, which requires independent and interoperable ad decisioning. The challenges for advertisers grow daily as digital marketing investments scale and become an ever more critical contributor to business growth,” said Eric Schwartz, managing director, North America for Scibids. “Advertisers seeking to grow their business on Xandr’s Invest DSP can now easily activate Scibids AI to scale their business objectives in an accountable and measurable manner across paid media channels.”

The relationship will benefit all premium cross-channel supply, including Connected TV and digital video, the two companies said, adding that for those ramping up their use of first-party data, Scibids and Xandr provide a clear path to better marketing results — even if the customer does not have deep engineering, data science, or media optimization resources.

More sophisticated buyers, on the other hand, are able to enjoy rich customization options that can put their proprietary insights to work with the unified benefits of the Xandr and Scibids platforms.