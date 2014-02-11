WXEL-TV Adds Ikegami Digital 3G Portable CMOS Cameras

MAYWOOD, N.J.— WXEL-TV has added three Ikegami HDK-97C Digital 3G Portable CMOS Camera Systems to its inventory.



“Ikegami’s HDK-97C gave us a camera that could do 720p for our broadcast station, but also provide superior performance for our production clients working in other formats,” said Bill Wasko, production manager for the West Palm Beach, Fla.-based PBS station.



“The picture is extremely crisp, with very well-defined and pronounced edges,” said Michael Frasier, WXEL master control supervisor. “It’s also extremely easy to change your color temperature if you want to warm up the whole picture. In addition, we really like that we can adjust a specific color— making a red rose more saturated, for example—and it won't impact skin tones.”



The Ikegami HDK-97C is part of the Unicam HD camera line, which features multiformat HD cameras that also provide 3G-SDI performance. Employing three 2.5 mega-pixel 2/3-inch CMOS image sensors, the HDK-97C achieves quality HD video and supports a number of native HDTV and 3G formats, including 1080p/59.94.



A docking-style camera, the HDK-97C features a 3G fiber-transmission system from the camera head to its CCU. There is also 3G transmission from the CCU to the camera, providing three channels of prompter/vanity monitor video, as well as, Return VF video selected from 4 return inputs. Either a Fiber Adaptor or Triax Adaptor can be mounted on the camera, and the CCU-970M can be fitted with built-in fiber and triax transmission, and a simple front panel toggle switch to select the transmission system, depending on the cable type to be used for each application.