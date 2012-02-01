WWNY-TV selects AXON

AXON Digital Design has been selected by WWNY-TV to provide SynView multiviewing equipment and TRACS2 video logging/air check device for its master control room. WWNY-TV, based in Watertown, NY, is the CBS-affiliated television station for Upstate New York's North Country region and is owned by the United Communications Corporation.

The TRACS2 video logger is used within the WWNY facility for recording the 24-hour broadcast day in a reliable and user-friendly format. AXON's TRACS not only records WNNY’s multiple broadcasts, but also it provides easy navigation to search a particular time period and date. Moreover, once the clip is loaded, users can easily set “in” and “out” points for exporting and archiving.

The TRACS recorder is accessible via the internal network, and anyone can log-in to the recorder and view what is put to air at any given time. Additionally, WNNY’s on-staff program director has access to the recorder.

WNNY cleverly combined both products: The output of the mulitviewer is fed to the input of the TRACS recording device. This allows recording all of WNNY’s off-air sources, (CBS and Fox programming), including three off-air digital channels, one analog channel, two HD cable feeds, two SD cable feeds, a DirectTV feed and a Dish Network feed.

Occasionally, viewers call claiming WNNY was “off the air” or had a break rolled over programming. The TRACS air check device documents the above feeds 24/7 (with date and time stamp), and enables staff to identify a problem and assist with determining the cause.