Wurl Announces Global FAST Pass

PALO ALTO, Calif.—Streaming TV tech provider Wurl has launched Global FAST Pass, which provides a global onramp for free ad-supported TV channels and makes it possible to rapidly build worldwide distribution and loyal audiences on hundreds of millions of Connected TVs in over 50 countries.

Global FAST Pass is designed as a complete solution for content companies to create, manage, distribute and monetize their programming and provides a single onramp that delivers content to all the world’s top CTV streamers.

Using the service, content companies can create the content and negotiate distribution and then let Wurl manage the myriad complicated, highly technical challenges involved in launching FAST channels

“By integrating with Streamers on a global basis, Wurl has created a superhighway for FAST channels,” said Sean Doherty, Jr., COO, Wurl. “Global FAST Pass provides the lowest possible barrier to entry–technically, operationally and commercially–thanks to end-to-end connectivity, monetization, security and reporting. With Global FAST Pass, our customers are building their FAST businesses at Internet speed. And together, Wurl and our partners are laying the foundation of what will become the Internet of TV.”

The Global FAST Pass service consists of two key elements: Wurl Global Channel Management (channel creation + management); and Wurl Global Distribution (streaming, ad insertion, measurement, etc.)

Global FAST Pass also includes a new, simple pricing structure wherein content companies pay for usage and there are no fixed fees.

“At Wurl, we are constantly innovating to create better, smarter and more efficient ways to deliver content to consumers,” added Doherty Jr. “Our goal is to minimize the bottom-line costs associated with launching a streaming service, making it easier and faster for our customers to get on with the business of monetizing their content.”

Wurl interconnects over 1200 streaming channels from the world’s top content companies with the leading streaming distribution services in over 50 countries. The Wurl Network platform helps such leading studios as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg, BBC Studios, CNN, Reuters and Sony, deliver programming to the biggest streaming platforms, including Amazon IMDb TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Rakuten, Twitch, and VIZIO. It currently reaches more than 300 million connected TVs around the globe,