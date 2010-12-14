WSFA-TV Tees Up Evening Newscast

MONTGOMERY, ALA.: WSFA-TV, the Raycom-owned NBC affiliate in Alabama’s Black Belt, will be launching a 9 p.m. newscast on its diginet come the new year.



“The News at Nine” will debut at 9 p.m. local time on WSFA’s Ch. 12.2 on Jan. 1, 2011. It will be a one-hour newscast, taking the place of “Fox News at Nine,’ which the station produced for the local Fox affiliate as part of the three-year contract, WSFA said. That contract ends at the close of this year.



“The News at Nine” will have local, national and international news, breaking news and updated local weather. It will be simulcast on WDFX-TV Fox 34 in the Dothan television market.

