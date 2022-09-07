WRC Promoter to Deploy Comcast Technology Solutions’ Cloud Video Platform

DENVER—Comcast Technology Solutions has announced that its Cloud Video Platform is being deployed by WRC Promoter GmbH.

WRC will use it as the new unified back-end platform to support the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), FIA European Rally Championship (ERC), FIA World Rallycross Championship (World RX), and FIA European Rallycross Championship (Euro RX).

In addition, Comcast Technology Solutions will power the forthcoming 24/7 Rally TV channel featuring all of the championships syndicated to global TV networks and OTT platforms, expected to launch next year.

WRC Promoter is jointly owned by Red Bull Media House and KW25 Beteiligungs GmbH. It is responsible for all commercial aspects of the FIA World Rally Championship, FIA World Rallycross Championship, and FIA European Rally Championship, including TV production, marketing, and global sponsorship rights.

“As our sport grows, we remain committed to delivering the most comprehensive and engaging rally and rallycross experience for fans around the world,” said Jona Siebel, managing director of WRC Promoter. “We selected Comcast Technology Solutions for its global expertise and market-proven scalability. Its centralized Cloud Video Platform will help us deliver a unified experience across devices and markets for WRC, ERC, World RX and Euro RX fans around the world. We look forward to working together today, and on future innovations like our 24/7 channel to syndicate FIA championships across TV networks and OTT platforms.”

“WRC Promoter is a world-class organization, offering the highest-level of global rallying competition,” said Bart Spriester, vice president and general manager of the Content and Streaming Providers Suite for Comcast Technology Solutions. “We are thrilled to provide a centralized backend system across WRC properties, and support for the forthcoming 24/7 TV channel, so that fans worldwide can enjoy all the rally content they want, via a seamless and exciting viewing experience, anywhere, anytime.”