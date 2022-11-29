World Cup: Streaming Services See Big Surge in Usage

New data from global streaming analytics provider NPAW (opens in new tab) shows that after a somewhat slow start compared with the previous World Cup, the first week of Qatar 2022 has seen a massive surge in usage amongst providers with streaming rights.

Based on engagement data from a selection of its clients, NPAW is reporting a 290% increase in the average daily number of plays for the first week of the tournament compared with the daily average for the 15 days before, with some individual streaming services experiencing an increase of plays of up to 570% during peak days when their countries’ teams played.

The average daily playtime for the first week of the Cup saw a similar boost (+294%) when compared with the average for the previous 15 days, with individual services seeing an increase of up to 718% in daily playtime during peak days coinciding with matches of their national teams, NPAW reported.

Both the average daily number of plays and the average playtime increased significantly throughout the week after a lukewarm first day, with the avg. daily number of plays for Sunday, Nov 27 being 166% higher than that of the opening day and the average daily playtime registering a 207% increase for the same period.

