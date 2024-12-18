Women’s Sports Network Expands Reach With Samsung TV Plus Deal

LOS ANGELES—FAST Studios’ Women’s Sports Network has expanded its distribution with the addition of Samsung TV Plus, potentially bringing 88 million active users in 30 territories to the channel, it said today.

With the addition of Samsung TV Plus, Women’s Sports Network is now available via Roku, Amazon Sports, MyFree DirecTV, LG Channels on LG Smart TVs, Vizio WatchFree+, TCLtv+, Tablo, Tubi, FuboTV and Plex.

“When we announced the Women’s Sports Network in 2022 and launched in 2023, our goal was to use the reach of FAST services to super-serve the previously untapped audience for women’s sports,” FAST Studios CEO Stuart McLean said. “We’ve worked to break that barrier to access—through constant live game coverage, spotlighting athletes, and supporting leagues—and today, the popularity of women’s sports has grown immensely. “Our partnership with Samsung TV Plus means we can reach even more of that audience with our unique mix of live games, original content and unparalleled depth of storytelling around women’s sports. This is a milestone moment for us and for women’s sports.”

The Women’s Sports Network offers more than 1,000 hours of women’s sports programming, including exclusive live games, extensive regular season and post-season coverage, athlete interviews and original productions, it said.

In January 2025, the network will mark its third anniversary. So far, it has garnered more than 10 league partnerships. Most recently the network inked a deal to be the official FAST partner of League One Volleyball (LOVB). The network will stream 16 LOVB pro volleyball matches exclusively on Samsung TV Plus beginning when the inaugural regular season begins next month, it said.

“At Samsung TV Plus, we believe in the power of women’s sports to inspire, unite and break boundaries,” Sarah Nelson, head of business development and strategic partnerships at Samsung TV Plus, said. “We are proud to partner with the Women’s Sports Network to showcase League One Volleyball and bring fans closer to the action, passion and energy."

More information is available on the network’s website.